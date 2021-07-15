Recreate Responsibly During All-Time High Temperatures

July 10, 2021 – BOULDER CITY, Nev. – The National Park Service is encouraging people to recreate responsibly if choosing to visit the Lake Mead National Recreation Area during the record high temperatures this summer. During this time of unprecedented high temperature visitors are asked to consider rescheduling visits to when weather conditions improve. Many visitors and staff have experienced heat illness as temperatures exceed 110 degrees during the day. You can recreate responsibly by packing plenty of water and salty snacks, visiting early in the morning or late in the evening when temperatures are less extreme, and by keeping your outdoor activities short in duration.

Lake Mead National Recreation Area, like much of the western United States, has been in a severe heat wave since late June. High temperatures in the park are anticipated to be over 110 degrees for the next few days, and over 105 degrees for the next several weeks. Current forecasts show that lows are not expected to be below 80 degrees for the foreseeable future.

Heat illness occurs when your body can’t dissipate heat effectively and is unable to control your temperature. Most heat illnesses happen from staying outdoors in the heat for too long. Drinking alcohol can increase the risk of heat illness. Heat illness can cause serious complications, even death.

Rangers have been very busy responding to multiple medical emergencies caused by the excessive heat. The call volume is extreme, and unfortunately, not every request for assistance can be granted. Visitors are cautioned to prepare for their visit assuming no ranger response.

Do your part to keep yourself and our staff safe. For more information on safely planning your visit to Lake Mead National Recreation Area please visit: Safety – Lake Mead National Recreation Area (U.S. National Park Service) (nps.gov)

Source: NPS