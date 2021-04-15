NPS Requests Public Input on the Strawberry Creek Fire – Watershed Restoration and Stabilization Project at Great Basin NP

BAKER, NV – The National Park Service (NPS) is seeking public comment on a proposal to restore and stabilize the recently burned Strawberry Creek Watershed. Public comments on the proposed action will be open from April 5 to May 5, 2021.

The 2016 Strawberry Fire burned over 4,500 acres within the Strawberry Creek Watershed on NPS, BLM and private lands. This Strawberry Creek Restoration Project is needed to improve habitat and support post-fire recovery through a variety of habitat restoration treatments. Restoration and stabilization of the recently burned area will improve riparian vegetation and fish habitat, promote the persistence and establishment of native vegetation, limit the impacts of nonnative and invasive plants, and utilize process-based approaches to restore stream function and condition. Restoration treatments, monitoring, maintenance, and follow-up treatments are expected to occur over the next ten years.

The current proposed action includes three habitat restoration strategies to fulfill project objectives – stream restoration treatments, revegetation treatments and invasive plant management.

The public can review and comment on this proposal at the National Park Service Planning, Environment, and Public Comment (PEPC) website at: https://parkplanning.nps.gov/strawberryrestoration. Comments can also be mailed to:

Natural Resource Program Manager

100 Great Basin National Park

Attn: Strawberry Creek Restoration Project

Baker, NV 89311

Comments will be accepted until midnight, May 5, 2021. The NPS will analyze and consider all feedback and prepare an environmental assessment (EA), in accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), to develop and evaluate alternatives. Once complete, there will be a second opportunity for public comment on the draft EA later this year.

Source: NPS