The National Park Service is announcing that the Rinconada Canyon Trail at Petroglyph National Monument will be closed Mondays-Fridays for rehabilitation work. The rehabilitation work is needed to repair trail features that have been damaged over time and improve other portions of the trail.

Rinconada Canyon Trail is a 2.2 mile loop trail that takes the public into the back of Rinconada Canyon to view up to 300 petroglyphs. The trail will be closed up to two weeks (to September 21), on Monday – Friday while the work is being done. The trail will be re-opened to the public on Saturday and Sunday of each week. The parking lot area will also be closed. Closure signs will be posted at the main trailhead just west of Unser Blvd. and St. Joseph Avenue when the trail is closed.

While Rinconada Canyon Trail is closed park visitors can visit the monument’s other petroglyph viewing areas at Boca Negra Canyon and Piedras Marcadas Canyon.

The Volcanoes Day Use Area loop trails are open to the public during this time however, there are not any petroglyphs located in the Volcano area.

This trail work will be done by NPS staff and Youth Corps crews who are in the monument helping to complete some deferred maintenance and trails projects. Petroglyph National Monument has been providing an educational work experience to several youth groups for the past four years. The youth benefit the monument by helping to get work accomplished, and they gain an appreciation for the mission of the National Park Service and the significance of Petroglyph National Monument. Youth Corps crews are paid through Public Land Corps funds.

About the National Park Service More than 20,000 National Park Service employees care for America’s 417 national parks and work with communities across the nation to help preserve local history and create close-to-home recreational opportunities.