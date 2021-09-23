River Mountains Loop Trail Repairs and Partial Closure at Lake Mead

BOULDER CITY, Nev. – The National Park Service (NPS) has a project to repair cracks on the River Mountains Loop Trail from September 27 through October 15. To maintain public health and safety during repairs, the River Mountains Loop Trail will be partially closed: from mile post 11 to mile post 14, including the trailhead spur to parking lot near Lake Mead Parkway Entrance Station.

During this temporary closure, visitors can use Lakeshore Road as an alternate route for this section of the loop. For their safety, cyclists are reminded that they must bike in single file on roadways.

The River Mountains Loop Trail is a 34-mile trail that circles the River Mountains. It travels through Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Boulder City and Henderson. For more information about the trail, visit rivermountainstrail.org. For more information on closures at Lake Mead National Recreation Area please visit: Alerts & Conditions- Lake Mead National Recreation Area: www.nps.gov/lake/planyourvisit/conditions.htm

Source: NPS