Ajo, AZ – Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument (Organ Pipe Cactus NM) instituted a road closure on the southeast border road (Roosevelt Reservation) from Lukeville Port of Entry east to the Santa Rosa Mountains.

The closure went in effect August 22, 2019, for vehicle and pedestrian traffic, and will remain in effect until further notice. Camino De Dos Republicas remains open from Arizona State Route 85 to Gachado Line Camp. Continuing past Gachado Line Camp is not permitted.

The closure is in response to public safety concerns associated with border infrastructure construction activities. Implementing the closure protects the public from exposure to heavy machinery and construction traffic/activities.

The NPS will assess the effectiveness of this closure on an on-going basis, and inform the public regarding any additional closures. The NPS will also notify the public once the existing closure ends.

For more information about events at Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, please contact the visitor center at 520-387-6849 ext. 7302, visit the park website at www.nps.gov/orpi, or find us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/OrganPipeNPS/

Source: NPS