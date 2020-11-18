Road Repair Project to Begin 11-20 at Big Bend NP

November 18, 2020 – BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, TX – A Federal Highways Road Repair Project is set to begin Friday, November 20, 2020. Over the next two months, road crews will be busy making much needed improvements to many park roads through asphalt resurfacing, drainage improvements, culvert repairs, curbing, guardrail fixes, and striping. Big Bend National Park visitors and area residents should expect temporary delays of up to 30 minutes and, in some cases, temporary road closures.

To complete the work in a timely manner, work will occur daily from sunrise to sunset, and the work schedule will primarily focus on the following four areas during the indicated dates:

Park Road Segment Primary Work Schedule Chisos Basin Road November 20 – January 29 West Entrance Road December 21 – January 21 North Entrance Road January 21 – February 21 Ross Maxwell Scenic Drive January 22 – February 1

Work will halt, and all roads will be open during the busy Thanksgiving and Christmas/New Years holiday periods.

The Chisos Basin Road will require the most extensive work, and result in the most disruption. At times, sections of the Chisos Basin Road will require shutdowns for extended periods.

Chisos Basin Rd. Work Schedule Closed 8:00 am – 11:00 am Open – with delays 11:00 am – 1:00 pm Closed 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm Open – with delays 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm Open 7:00 pm – 8:00 am

Park Road Segment

Dan Williams Construction is the lead contractor for this $9 million Federal Highway Administration funded project. Major goals are to address degraded road surfaces and dangerous conditions caused by expansive bentonite soils. Existing pavement will be pulverized, shaped, and re-paved over new base materials.

“There is never a perfectly convenient time for major road projects, and we regret the inconvenience that this work will create, but the results will be an enhanced and much safer park experience for all,” said Chief of Facilities Management Herman Pinales. “If all goes according to schedule, the improved road surfaces will be complete in time for the busy rush of Spring Break in Big Bend.”

Regular updates on the project status and latest road closures will be posted at https://www.nps.gov/bibe/planyourvisit/conditions.htm