Road Resurfacing Project to Begin at Big Bend NP

Road work Over the next few months, park visitors should expect short delays, but no road closures. NPS Photo

BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, TEXAS – Driving through scenic Big Bend will soon be a smoother, safer, and more enjoyable experience. Over the next three months, all the park’s 120 miles of paved roads will be cleaned, prepped, and resurfaced. During this time, park visitors may experience up to 15-minute delays, but no road closures are expected. Work is expected to be complete in April 2022.

In addition to the main park roads, both the Chisos Basin and Rio Grande Village Campgrounds will receive new paved surfaces during the month of April. Campsites at Rio Grande Village for the month of March will be available for online reservations beginning Friday, January 21 at 10:00 AM central time at www.recreation.gov.

Intermountain Slurry Seal, inc. is the lead contractor for this Federal Highway Administration funded project. Major goals are to address worn and degraded road surfaces. Existing pavement will be cleaned, prepped and all cracks sealed before an entirely new surface is applied. The final step will be repainting lines for enhanced safety and visibility.

To complete the work in a timely manner, work will occur weekdays from sunrise to sunset, and the work schedule will generally focus on prepping and patching the existing surfaces during January and February. The majority of the final chip seal re-surfacing will take place during the month of April, after most of the busy spring break rush.

Project updates, and the latest timelines and project photos will be posted on the Big Bend National Park website at: https://www.nps.gov/bibe/planyourvisit/conditions.htm

Park visitors should drive cautiously in the work zones and be on the lookout for construction equipment and loose gravel. “There is never a perfectly convenient time for major road projects, and we regret the inconvenience that this work will create, but the results will be an enhanced and much safer park experience for all,” said Chief of Facilities Management Doug Griffith.

Source: NPS