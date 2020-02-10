A rock climber was injured following a fall in Joshua Tree National Park Sunday afternoon. County Fire Battalion Chief Mike McClintock said that rescuers from the park service, Joshua Tree Search and Rescue, county fire, and the Sheriff’s Department were called to the Hidden Valley area of the park at 1:45 p.m. The unidentified male rock climber fell about 30 feet onto rocks and landed in a precarious position; the rescuers had to hike up to him to get him. A Sheriff’s helicopter transported the victim to Desert Hospital in Palm Springs with multiple injuries.

Source: Z1077FM