Rock Slide Closes Harpers Corner Road

Dinosaur, Colorado and Jensen, Utah – A rock slide at the Plug Hat Butte area has closed the Harpers Corner Road between monument headquarters near Dinosaur, Colorado and Moffat County Road 16. UPDATE: The road is anticipated to reopen by 6:00 pm on Tuesday, June 4.

This rock slide does not affect access to the Dinosaur Quarry area on the Utah side of Dinosaur National Monument.

For general information on Dinosaur National Monument, please call us at (435) 781-7700. You can also look for DinosaurNPS on social media.

Source: NPS