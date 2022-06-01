Rockfall temporarily closes Zion-Mt. Carmel Highway through Zion National Park

SPRINGDALE, Utah — The Zion-Mt. Carmel Highway is closed in Zion National Park due to a rock fall west of the Zion-Mount Carmel Tunnel. The road will remain closed from Canyon Junction to the East Entrance Station as maintenance workers remove the fallen rock and assess the condition of the road. The National Park Service will reopen the road as soon as it is safe to do so. The rest of the park remains open.



The rock fall happened in the afternoon on Wednesday, June 1 and did not damage any vehicles or cause any injuries. The rock fall did not affect the road to Zion Canyon. Visitors can still access Zion Canyon using the park’s shuttle system. Shuttles leave from the park’s South Entrance at the Zion Canyon Visitor Center in Springdale, Utah. Visitors traveling from east of Zion should follow alternate routes to arrive at the park’s South Entrance.

Check Zion National Park’s website to see alerts about the status of the road, and follow us on social media to learn more about the ongoing work. We will share another news release and update our website and social media when the road reopens. – NPS