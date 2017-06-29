Saguaro National Park is offering a variety of walks and talks this summer that explore the park’s wonderful natural and cultural histories. Program listings also are available on the park’s website, www.nps.gov/sagu, or visit us on Facebook. Interpretive programs are free, but park entrance fees apply. Program schedules are subject to change; visitors should call the visitor centers for updates or reservations.

Saguaro National Park (East) Naturalist Program Schedule

July, 2017

Programs meet at the Rincon Mountain Visitor Center, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail unless otherwise noted. All programs are subject to change. Call the visitor center at (520) 733- 5153 for updates. See www.nps.gov/sagu for other programs.

July 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 10:00 a.m. Hidden Wildlife Garden Walk

You want to see the park’s wildlife, but the wildlife doesn’t always want to be seen. Learn how to enjoy your visit by looking for the signs animals leave behind as they eke out a tough existence in the desert.

July 1 & 22 1:00 p.m. A Sticky Situation at Saguaro Presentation

July 12 11:00 a.m.

Here at Saguaro National Park East we have over thirty species of cacti and each is beautiful in its own way. Finding them all is hard, but we will look at them in a stunning photo gallery and learn a few uses these plants have for those living here and beyond. Wheelchair accessible

July 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 2:00 p.m. The Second Hundred Years Presentation

Join us for a look at more than a hundred years of park history as we contemplate a new century of protection by your National Park Service.

July 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 10:00 a.m. Easy Being Green Garden Walk

In the desert, you’d think it’s not easy being green. But there are plants everywhere in the Sonoran desert! We’ll give you a model that shows how every plant gets by in this land of little rain.

July 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 2:00 p.m. The Changing Cactus Forest Presentation

Our Cactus Forest has changed greatly over the years – and change is coming even faster now. See what our grandparents saw, and think about what our grandchildren might see.

July 5, 11, 12, 25, 26 10:00 a.m. Monsoon Rains in the Desert Easy Walk

Join a park naturalist to learn the vital role monsoon rains play in the lives of Sonoran Desert plants, animals and humans. Wheelchair accessible

July 5 & 26 11:00 a.m. Flash, Whoosh, Gush &Growth: Monsoons Presentation July 15 1:00 p.m.

July 5, 11, 12, 25, 26 2:00 p.m. Exploring the Saguaro Wilderness Presentation

Saguaro National Park includes over 70,000 acres of wilderness within its boundaries. Explore what’s “up there” with a park naturalist. Wheelchair accessible

July 6, 13, 20 10:00 a.m. Who’s Who? Garden Walk

The Sonoran Desert is home to many unique and delightful characters. Walk through the garden and get some hints for remembering their names and faces.

The summer heat and humidity bring the mighty and sometimes destructive monsoon rain. Saguaros, toads, and others depend on these drenching afternoons to begin a new season of life in the dry desert. A fabulous video opens

this theater presentation. Wheelchair accessible

July 6, 13, 20 2:00 p.m.

Yesterday, Today and Saguaro Presentation

Climate change has come to the National Parks. Let’s discuss what’s happening today, and learn about a specific threat to our Sonoran desert and the Saguaro cactus.

July 7, 14, 21, 28 10:00 a.m. Is it a Cactus or A … sparagus? Garden Walk

We all know a cactus when we see it, right? Maybe not! Find out how our two families of spiny succulent plants are the same, but different.

July 7, 14, 21, 28 2:00 p.m. Fifty States, Fifty Parks Presentation

From Yellowstone to Lady Liberty … and 48 places in-between! We’ll celebrate your National Park System and help

you find a nearby park.

July 8 & 29 1:00 p.m. The Point of the Matter is Cactus Presentation

July 8 7:00 p.m. Full Moon Hike 2-mile, 2-hour Guided Hike

Explore the Sights and Sounds of the Sonoran Desert as it comes to life under the full moon. Wear sturdy walking shoes and bring water and a flashlight. Reservations are required and can be made by calling (520) 733-5153.

July 14 & 28 3:00 p.m. Creating Saguaro National Park Presentation Wheelchair accessible

July 19 11:00 a.m.

Cacti are much more than strange plants with spines. They are uniquely equipped to thrive in the desert environment, and every year bloom with spectacular flowers. This theater presentation will highlight these survival marvels with a beautiful photo gallery. Wheelchair accessible

Saguaro National Park has a unique and interesting history. This theater presentation will highlight the commitment,

compromise, and decision’s that created the Park.

July 21 3:00 p.m.

Wheelchair accessible

Presentation

A Century of Tales

Join us as we review a century of fun and interesting stories from those who lived and worked in what today is

Saguaro National Park (West) July Naturalist Program Schedule

Programs meet at the Red Hills Visitor Center, 2700 N. Kinney Road, and last 30 to 45 minutes, unless noted otherwise. All programs are subject to change. Call the visitor center at (520) 733-5158 for updates the day of the program. Program listings can also be found at www.nps.gov/sagu.

July 5, 12, 19, 26 10:15 a.m. Mountain Lions: Beyond the Myth Talk: 45 minutes

Envision a puma stalking its prey, then uncover the true nature of this elusive but essential predator. Misunderstood, maligned, and nearly eradicated by settlers, the cougar remains threatened by human encroachment. Wheelchair accessible

July 7, 14, 21, 28 3:15 p.m. Lizards are Hot, Lizards are Cool Talk: 30 minutes

Lizards are small denizens of the desert that are a critical component of our desert community. Find out what it means when they do pushups or exhibit other odd behaviors. Wheelchair accessible

July 6, 13, 20, 27 3:15 p.m. Kangaroo Rat: Super Survivor Talk: 45 minutes

Learn about the remarkable behavioral and physical adaptations these rodents possess that allow them to survive harsh desert environments. Find out how this nocturnal animal escapes predators, evades heat, and endures aridity. Wheelchair accessible

July 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 3:15 p.m. Cooking With Prickly Pear Talk: 30 minutes

July 6, 13, 20 27 11:15 a.m. also July 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 3:15 p.m. Living With Giants Talk: 45 minutes

The saguaro celebrates events and faces challenges throughout its life. A biologist explains how it provides shelter and substance for wildlife; when it flowers; its growth patterns; and how it fights for survival against drought, lightning, frost, and other dangers. Wheelchair accessible

July 4, 11, 18, 25 3:15 p.m. Raptors! Talk: 30 minutes

Southern Arizona and the Sonoran Desert Region are renowned for the large variety of animal and plant species, especially birds, that can be found in the area. Among the most fascinating of those are the raptors, top predators of the avian world, who either live here year-round, or migrate through the area. Wheelchair accessible

July 11 10:15 a.m. also July 4, 11 2:15 p.m. What is the Reason for the Saguaro Fruit Harvest? Talk: 30 min For over a hundred years the Tohono O’odham have harvested the saguaro fruit every summer. Come participate in a cultural experience and learn about this enriching tradition. Wheelchair accessible

July 26, 28, 29 2:15 p.m. Creepy Crawlers: The Silent Majority Talk: 30 minutes

Learn about some of our most feared and misunderstood arthropods who call this park home. Come discover how essential they are for our desert community and why we shouldn’t fear these mostly harmless creatures. Wheelchair accessible

July 1, 26, 28, 29 11:15 p.m. Javelina: Our Desert Neighbors Talk: 30 minutes

Sometimes referred to as the “desert pig,” the javelina is not a pig at all. Learn about this intriguing creature and how it survives in this arid environment. Wheelchair accessible.

Daytime Walks

July 6 ,13, 20, 27 2:15 p.m. Synergy in the Desert: The Sonoran Habitat Talk and Walk: 45 minutes

For all of life, “the whole is greater than the sum of the parts” is true. The Saguaro is the focal point for a discussion of how the parts of the Sonoran Desert work together to create a rich living desert that is unique in the world.

Source: NPS