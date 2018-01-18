Tucson, AZ – Saguaro National Park is seeking public comments regarding a proposed increase in entrance fees and cost of the Saguaro National Park Annual Pass. If approved, this increase would go into effect on May 1, 2018 and would bring the park into alignment with the entry costs for other similar parks. This phased alignment process began in 2015.

Current Proposed Weekly Vehicle $15 $20 Weekly per Person $5 $10 Weekly Motorcycle $10 $15 Saguaro NP Annual Pass $35 $40

Comments will be accepted from January 9 – February 9 through the mail to Superintendent; Saguaro National Park; 3693 South Old Spanish Trail, Tucson, AZ 85730 or directly to the website: https://parkplanning.nps.gov/saguarofeeincrease.

Entrance fees are not charged to persons under 16 years of age, or owners of America the Beautiful-The National Parks and Federal Recreational Annual, Senior, Access, Military, or Volunteer Passes. These passes may be obtained at the park and are not included in the proposed fee increase.

“Saguaro National Park has long been a popular destination for those who enjoy the park through hiking, bicycling, attending interpretive programs, picnicking, wilderness backpacking, scenic drives, wildlife viewing, and more,” according to Superintendent Leah McGinnis. “The park is committed to ensuring that we continue to be an affordable option for outdoor recreation and enjoyment.”

Local visitors who recreate in the park more than a couple of times a year may find that the Saguaro annual pass, or other national passes, are a good economical alternative to the weekly entrance fee.

All fees collected at Saguaro National Park, stay in the park to improve visitor services and facilities. The increased revenue from the changes in this proposal would enable the park to address ongoing park-wide trail maintenance. Work would include resurfacing the Desert Ecology and Desert Discovery Trails so that they remain accessible, rehabilitating the rutted trail surface near Pink Hill, and repairing other frequently used park trails and visitor use areas.

Following the comment period, feedback will determine how, or if, a fee increase would be implemented.

Source: NPS