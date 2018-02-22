Tucson, AZ – On Tuesday, February 20, work began at the front entrance to Saguaro National Park, Rincon Mountain District (east) to replace and install a new automatic front gate. During all phases of construction, traffic will be restricted down to a single lane. Once completed, the new gate will decrease operational costs incurred through opening and closing the park each day.

“Each evening, a dedicated ranger closes the gate and sweeps the loop road to ensure visitors do not get locked inside the park,” according to Leah McGinnis, Superintendent. “The new gate will be automatic, allowing park visitors to exit park without the assistance of park staff and will enable our staff to support other high priority functions without the risk of inadvertently trapping a visitor inside.”

Construction is expected to last approximately three weeks with a tentative competition date of March 9th 2018. All work will be performed during daylight hours.

Because of the traffic restrictions around the construction area, brief delays can be expected when entering and exiting the park. Traffic flaggers will be present to assist with the traffic control changes.

Bicyclists and pedestrians visiting the park are encouraged to bypass the construction area by utilizing the multi-use path located just north of the main entrance on Old Spanish Trail.

Source: NPS