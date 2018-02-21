The National Park Service will temporarily close Salt Valley Road in Arches
National Park starting Monday, March 5, 2018, in order to accommodate routine
maintenance needs.
Salt Valley Road is an unpaved, two-wheel-drive road that leaves the park’s main paved
road near Devils Garden, passes through Salt Valley, and exits at the north end of the
park. In order to conduct inspections and routine maintenance, Northwest Pipeline LLC
will be excavating a natural gas pipeline that passes under Salt Valley Road at mile
marker 165.6. Due to the narrowness of the road in this area, it is not possible to create
passing lanes or alternate routes, making it necessary to close the road while the work
is in process.
The closure will extend from the junction of Salt Valley Road and the 4WD road to
Klondike Bluffs / Herdina Park to the junction of Salt Valley Road and the park’s main
paved road. During the closure, there will be no direct access to Salt Valley Road or
Tower Arch from the main park road during the closure. Visitors wishing to see Tower
Arch will need to access the area via the north end of Salt Valley Road.
Work on the Northwest project is expected to begin on Monday, March 5 and is
anticipated to last two to three weeks.
Source: NPS