Cathedral City—The Cathedral City Historical Society will host a day trip to the Salton Sea, the largest body of water in the State of California with a special visit to the amazing Salvation Mountain.

Thursday, February 8th, 2018 8:30 am to 2:30 p.m.

Learn about the history of the area and the environmental struggles to save the Sea. Drive by “Slab City”, North Shore Beach and the Yacht Club designed by famous architect Albert Frey in 1959. Journey into the past when several prominent figures from the entertainment industry docked their boats here in what was meant to be California’s largest marina. Take in the beauty of the natural wildlife preserve and experience the haunting desolation of abandoned towns.

Tour includes:

COST: $90 per person