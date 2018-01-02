Cathedral City—The Cathedral City Historical Society will host a day trip to the Salton Sea, the largest body of water in the State of California with a special visit to the amazing Salvation Mountain.
Thursday, February 8th, 2018 8:30 am to 2:30 p.m.
Learn about the history of the area and the environmental struggles to save the Sea. Drive by “Slab City”, North Shore Beach and the Yacht Club designed by famous architect Albert Frey in 1959. Journey into the past when several prominent figures from the entertainment industry docked their boats here in what was meant to be California’s largest marina. Take in the beauty of the natural wildlife preserve and experience the haunting desolation of abandoned towns.
Tour includes:
COST: $90 per person
- 6- hour guided tour to Salton Sea and Salvation Mtn.
- Deluxe bus transportation, pick-up and drop off from City Hall.
- Professional naturalist tour guide.
- Admission to the Salton Sea State Recreational Area Visitor’s Center.
- Ocotillo Boxed Lunch provided by Jensens.
Seating is limited! Please register on-line no later than Monday, January 29th.
For more detailed information and to sign-up please visit www.cathedralcityhistoricalsociety.org or call 760-321-6577.