Search for Missing Texas Man at Grand Canyon Continues in Limited Mode

September 1, 2021 – Grand Canyon, AZ– After weeks of extensive searching, the National Park Service (NPS) is reducing the scale of the search for Charles Lyon of Tyler, TX who went missing at Grand Canyon National Park on June 10, 2021.

Charles Lyon was last seen at the Best Western hotel in Tusayan, Arizona on June 10, 2021. Lyon abandoned his vehicle on the South Rim along Desert View Drive near Lipan Point on or around June 11, 2021 and was believed to be traveling alone. Beginning on June 11, the NPS searched extensively via ground searchers and helicopter in the vicinity of Lipan Point and along Desert View Drive.

He is described as a 49-year-old white male, 6’3″ in height, 177 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

The search for Charles Lyon will continue in a limited and continuous mode and will focus on public outreach and search efforts during regular backcountry patrols and regularly scheduled helicopter flights. The NPS will continue to follow up and investigate any new information that it receives.

Grand Canyon rangers are asking anyone who may have seen or talked to Charles Lyon to please call or text the NPS Investigative Services Branch (ISB) Tip Line at 888-653-0009; or online at www.nps.gov/ISB by clicking “Submit a Tip” or by email at nps_isb@nps.gov.

A missing persons investigation is on-going. No further information is available at this time.

Source: NPS