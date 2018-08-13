BOULDER CITY, Nevada – Authorities at Lake Mead National Recreation Area are searching for a person who may be missing within the park.

Around 9 a.m. Aug. 11, the Lake Mead Interagency Communication Center received a call, reporting an overdue boater. Around 1 p.m. a Nevada Department of Wildlife game warden found the missing person’s vessel unoccupied on Lake Mead.

Advertisement

Brian W. Yule is a 69-year-old white male with gray hair and green eyes. He is 6 feet tall and weighs around 200 pounds. He was last seen around noon Aug. 10 leaving Callville Bay Marina on his blue and white 25-foot sailing vessel.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts and anyone who saw his boat is asked to call the Lake Mead Dispatch Center at 702-293-8998.

The National Park Service, Nevada Department of Wildlife and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department have been searching the area by land, water and air. The incident is under investigation.

Source: NPS