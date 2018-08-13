Brian W. Yule

BOULDER CITY, Nevada – Authorities at Lake Mead National Recreation Area are searching for a person who may be missing within the park.

Around 9 a.m. Aug. 11, the Lake Mead Interagency Communication Center received a call, reporting an overdue boater. Around 1 p.m. a Nevada Department of Wildlife game warden found the missing person’s vessel unoccupied on Lake Mead.

Advertisement

Brian W. Yule is a 69-year-old white male with gray hair and green eyes. He is 6 feet tall and weighs around 200 pounds. He was last seen around noon Aug. 10 leaving Callville Bay Marina on his blue and white 25-foot sailing vessel.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts and anyone who saw his boat is asked to call the Lake Mead Dispatch Center at 702-293-8998.

The National Park Service, Nevada Department of Wildlife and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department have been searching the area by land, water and air. The incident is under investigation.

Vessel on which Yule was last seen.

Source: NPS

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here