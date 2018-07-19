JOSHUA TREE NATIONAL PARK, Twentynine Palms, California – The search for missing Canadian hiker, Paul Miller has been scaled back after 5 days of intensive efforts by personnel from a number of local and regional agencies. Miller was last seen Friday morning when he departed to hike 49 Palms Oasis trail in Joshua Tree National Park.

Miller’s wife became concerned and notified rangers around 12 noon that he was late on return. Rangers launched an immediate search which included up to 90 ground searchers, 6 canine search teams, an ATV search team and a helicopter. Efforts to find Miller or any trace have been without success.

While resource levels will be reduced, the incident will enter into a limited continuous search mode. During this phase, searchers will continue to methodically search areas of high probability when sufficient resources are available.

Participating in the search were resources from Joshua Tree National Park Search and Rescue, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department and their search and rescue team. Resources from Death Valley National Park, Santa Monica Mountain and Mojave Desert Preserve have also assisted in the operation.

Anyone having information as to the whereabouts of this individual or having any other pertinent information is asked to call: 909 383-5651.

Source: NPS

