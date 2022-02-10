Search Underway for Two Missing Persons in Big Bend NP

Hector Flores, Jr. (49) and Luna Flores (9) were last seen in Big Bend National Park on January, 28, 2022.

On January 28, 2022, 49-year-old Hector Flores, Jr. and his 9-year-old daughter, Luna Flores traveled from Fort Stockton, Texas, to Big Bend National Park, in Flores’ blue 2005 Dodge 1500 truck. Flores’ truck was later found abandoned along the northern end of the remote Old Ore Road with many of their personal belongings inside. It is believed that they may be traveling on foot and may not have the proper clothing or equipment to camp inside the park.

Flores has black hair, brown eyes, and is 5’9” in height and approximately 150 pounds. Luna is also a resident of Fort Stockton. She has black hair and brown eyes. They both have family in San Antonio, Texas.

Searchers from the NPS, the NPS Investigative Services Branch, U.S. Border Patrol, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and the Texas Department of Public Safety are involved in the search. Teams are hiking the area, driving the backcountry roads, and searching from the air using helicopters. Although the whereabouts of Hector Flores and Luna Flores is unknown at this time, investigators believe they may still be in Big Bend National Park.

The public is urged to call the FBI Tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) with any information. Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov. Individuals who provide information may remain anonymous. A missing persons investigation is on-going, and no further information is available at this time.

For more information about Big Bend National Park please visit www.nps.gov/bibe

Source: NPS