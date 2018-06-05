- Penny Allyson Behr, age 53, from Cypress, Texas was attacked by a cow elk in an accidental encounter behind the Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel on the morning of Tuesday, June 5.
- Ms. Behr was walking between two cabins when she was surprised by an elk bedded along the cabin wall with a calf nearby. She attempted to back away but the elk pursued and struck her with its legs in the head and torso.
- Ms. Behr was taken by ambulance to Livingston Memorial Hospital.
- It’s very common for cow elk to aggressively defend newborn calves and hide them near buildings and cars. Be extra cautious anywhere elk and calves are present: approach blind corners slowly and maintain a safe distance (at least 25 yards).
- It’s not known if this was the same elk involved in the incident on June 3.
- Rangers hazed the elk away from the cabins and continue to monitor the area. No citation was issued.
Source: NPS