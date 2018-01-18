From January 22 to 24, the secondary elevators at Carlsbad Caverns National Park will be out of service for required, routine maintenance. The work involves shortening the cables installed on both secondary elevator cars in February 2017.

“This required maintenance will ensure the continued safe operation of our secondary elevators for visitors and staff,” said Superintendent Doug Neighbor.

Stretches in new hoist cables is common, especially in long hoistways like the 750-foot shaft at Carlsbad Caverns. Visitors will still be able to enjoy the cavern by hiking the Natural Entrance Trail. This 1.25 mile trail involves a steep 75-story hike into and out of the cavern. For safety, the trail isn’t accessible to wheelchairs, strollers, or walkers.

There are two separate elevator systems (in two separate elevator shafts) at Carlsbad Caverns National Park. The primary elevator system was originally installed in 1955 and went out of service in November 2015 when a six-inch motor shaft unexpectedly sheared off. Work to repair and modernize the primary elevators began in December 2017, and is on schedule to be completed by the end of May 2018. The secondary elevators have been providing all park elevator service while the primary elevators are being rebuilt.