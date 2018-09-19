Special Agents with the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch (ISB) and US Park Rangers are investigating an assault at Stewart’s Point in the northern section of Lake Mead National Recreation Area near Overton, NV.

During the early morning hours of Friday, September 7, 2018, a man was critically injured in a violent attack by an unknown assailant. The Lake Mead Interagency Communications Center received a call at 5:46 a.m. reporting that an adult male had been stabbed near Stewarts Point and Blue Point Bay (https://goo.gl/maps/xDKNFNBUxCt). The suspect reportedly fled on foot, and the victim was transported via air ambulance to an area hospital.

Advertisement

A person of interest is described as a white male, approximately 5’10” tall, who left behind a black backpack with yellow-green trim (image above).

If you were in the area of Stewart’s Point in Lake Mead National Recreation Area on or around September 7, or if you have information that could help investigators, please contact us. Though you may remain anonymous, up to $1,000 is offered for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of those responsible.

CALL or TEXT the ISB Tip Line 888-653-0009

ONLINE www.nps.gov/ISB and click “Submit a Tip”

EMAIL nps_isb@nps.gov

MESSAGE on Facebook @InvestigativeServicesNPS or Twitter @SpecialAgentNPS

Source: NPS