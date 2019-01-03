DEATH VALLEY, CA – Thanks to a donation made by the Death Valley Natural History Association, the Furnace Creek Visitor Center opened to the public on December 30, 2018. The nonprofit organization has agreed to fund National Park Service employees to operate the visitor center in addition to maintaining the adjoined public restrooms until at least January 10th.

“Our purpose as an organization is to serve the resources and public at Death Valley National Park. Providing basic staffing for visitors to get initial orientation and information is at the heart of why we exist. We’re honored to partner in this time of need,” said Death Valley Natural History Association Executive Director David Blacker.

Advertisement

In addition to the visitor center, other partner groups are also making contributions to make the park more accessible to the public. The Oasis at Death Valley, managed by Xanterra Travel Collection has agreed to maintain four public restrooms at popular destinations. The Ryan Entrance Station, Zabriskie Point, Golden Canyon, and Badwater restrooms serve thousands of visitors daily and greatly improve the visitor experience while visiting the park while also protecting the landscape.

The Death Valley Lodging Company which manages the Stovepipe Wells Resort has also been managing and maintaining the NPS owned Stovepipe Wells Campground. With other NPS campgrounds not being serviced since the lapse in federal funding occurred on December 22, the Stovepipe Wells Campground is the only NPS campground with an open restroom being cleaned and stocked daily.

Acting Superintendent Patrick Taylor states, “In addition to our law enforcement rangers that have remained on duty, we are excited to work with amazing partners in a way that will better serve the public. The winter holidays are some of our busiest days of the year and providing basic visitor services will make everyone’s visit safer and more enjoyable.”

Visitors are reminded that during a government shutdown conditions and services may change quickly and without notification. All laws and policies are applicable regardless of NPS provided services. Lodging at private resorts and campgrounds at Panamint Springs, Stovepipe Wells, and Furnace Creek remain available while most NPS campgrounds are currently open but not being serviced.

For updates on the shutdown, please visit www.doi.gov/shutdown.

Source: NPS