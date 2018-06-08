Global News reported June 8th, “‘My husband came over and grabbed a shovel and cut off the head,’ Jennifer said. Around 10 minutes later, Jeremy went to pick up the snake’s remains to dispose of them, and that’s when — unexpectedly — the reptile bit him. ‘The head actually turned around and grabbed onto his hand. He had to rip the snake’s head off,’ Jennifer said. ‘He got all of the snake’s venom in the bite.’ …Doctors gave him the needed 26 doses of antivenom, whereas a normal patient gets two to four doses.” Read the whole story here.

