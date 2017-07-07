Road construction on Shafer Trail at Island in the Sky district of Canyonlands National Park will result in its closure to all travel weekdays from July 18 through July 28. The road will be open on weekends.

During the road closure, drivers who enter the park via the Potash Road will not be able to get to Island in the Sky Visitor Center, mesa top trails, nor Highway 313 via the Shafer Trail.

The White Rim Road will only be accessible via the Potash and Mineral Bottom roads. Day-use and overnight permits are required for all travel on the White Rim Road.

Visitors who wish to travel the White Rim Road, and existing permit holders, should contact a park ranger for information about how this closure may affect their trip plans. Contact a ranger by emailing the park’s backcountry office or calling 435-259-4351 (weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.).

Source: NPS