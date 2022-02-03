Short-term Closures of Trails due to Maintenance in Zion National Park

The Watchman. Union Peak is visible to the south from the Watchman Trail. The trail and observation station were intended to take advantage of the views from Watchman Peak, and contemporary visitors can experience the same views that influences the design planning.

The National Park Service (NPS) is completing important maintenance work on two trails in Zion National Park. At Scout Lookout and the Watchman Trail, the NPS regularly addresses needs that will make hiking better and protects the park’s landscapes, plants, animals, and history.



“This work is very visible, but it’s a small part of the huge effort our trail crew makes every year to ensure visitors enjoy our more than 90 miles of hiking trails,” Jeff Bradybaugh, Zion National Park Superintendent said. “Hiking is a great part of the Zion National Park experience, and this work will make sure it stays that way,”



At the Watchman Trail work:

• Starts Monday, February 7 and the trail is scheduled to be closed for about a week.

• Will improve stairs and the trail route.

• Involves a temporary trail closure.



Watchman Trail provides access to delicate desert ecosystems. Visitors who go there enjoy views of The Watchman, Bridge Mountain, and West Temple Formations as well as views into Zion Canyon. The NPS is completing work to add masonry stairways and improve the trail path.



At Scout Lookout work:

• Is scheduled on Wednesday, February 16.

• Involves a temporary closure of Angels Landing and the West Rim Trail from The Grotto to Scout Lookout.



The Angels Landing formation, downstream of Moonlight Buttress will be closed to all climbing activity on February 16. All climbing trips must be completed by Tuesday night, February 15. The Big Bend Parking will be closed and must be vehicle free the night of February 15. Any vehicles in the Big Bend parking lot at 7:00 am on Wednesday morning, February 16 will be towed.



Scout Lookout is where the half mile of trail with chains that leads to Angels Landing begins. This work will remove waste from the evaporative toilet that serves visitors. While the work is happening, visitors should expect to see a helicopter moving materials and waste between Scout Lookout and Big Bend. Plan ahead and prepare for your hike by checking current conditions on the park website and by using the NPS App.

Source: NPS