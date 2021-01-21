Should Bikes Be Allowed on New Path Leading into Arches National Park?

January 21, 2021 – The National Park Service is announcing a 30-day public review on a written determination to allow bicycle use on the newly constructed Arches Visitor Center Connector Trail, which connects the Arches National Park visitor center to the Moab Canyon Pathway.

The review period gives the public an opportunity to signal if they think bicycle use on the trail would negatively impact Arches’ natural, scenic, and aesthetic values, affect safety, disturb wildlife or park resources.

The trail would allow park visitors, employees, and residents to safely access the Arches visitor center on a bike from the existing bicycle and pedestrian path (Moab Canyon Pathway) outside the park. Currently, people entering Arches National Park on bikes must use the main entrance road, which creates safety issues for vehicles and cyclists.

In January 2020, the public shared their feedback on the environmental assessment (EA), which evaluated the impacts of bicycle use on the trail. After incorporating the comments received, the NPS finalized that environmental assessment process in May 2020 with a Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI).

Agency regulations tied to the creation or designation of bicycle paths on public lands require the NPS to first complete an environmental review, then second complete a formal written determination (36 CFR § 4.30). With the environmental review complete, the NPS is now working to finalize the written determination. Written determinations are published in the Federal Register Notice, and available for a 30-day public period.

The Visitor Center Connector Trail EA and FONSI, which provide information and context for the written determination are available at: https://parkplanning.nps.gov/documentsList.cfm?projectID=92060.

The public can access the written determination at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/FRNotice_ARCHbiketrail. Comments will be received through February 22. 2021. The Arches National Park Superintendent, Patty Trap, will work with the Regional Director, Mike Reynolds, to review the comments and finalize the written determination.

How to submit comments:

You may submit comments by either of the following methods:

(1) Electronically: Visit https://parkplanning.nps.gov/arch and click on the link entitled “Open for Comment”.

(2) By hard copy: Mail to Park Superintendent, Arches National Park 2282 S West Resource Blvd. Moab, UT 84532.