On Friday, December 20, 2019, Joshua Tree National Park law enforcement officers found human skeletal remains and personal belongings in the 49 Palms Canyon area.

The decedent was identified this week by the San Bernardino County coroner as Paul Miller, 51, of Ontario Canada. Miller was last seen on the 49 Palms Oasis Trail in July 2018. A large-scale search and rescue mission began on July 13, 2018, involving multiple agencies.

The search transitioned to limited continuous mode on July 18, 2018, which Joshua Tree Search and Rescue continued search efforts as resources permitted.

Source: NPS

