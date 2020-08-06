Some Dangling Rope Services Unavailable This Season at Lake Powell

UPDATE August 6, 2020

Lake Powell boaters are advised that due to the catastrophic failure of the lift station at the Dangling Rope Marina, no boat pump out services or potable water will be available at Dangling Rope for the remainder of the 2020 season. When the incident occurred, there were no injuries and no impacts to park resources. Vault toilets are available to the public.

The Dangling Rope Marina is only accessible by water. The National Park Service provides a ranger station and emergency communications at the marina. There is no boat launching available. Lake Powell Resorts & Marinas, a park concessioner, provides limited visitor services, including: boat fuel, minor boat repair, and a supply store offering some groceries and 1 gallon and 2.5-gallon bottled water. The Dangling Rope Marina is the only place to obtain boat fuel between the Wahweap area downlake and the Halls Crossing/Bullfrog area uplake. Dangling Rope also provides the closest visitor services to Rainbow Bridge National Monument, located approximately 10 miles (16 km) north on Lake Powell. The park is working to replace the lift station and is looking forward to fully restored services next season.

