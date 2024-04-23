South Point Day Use Area Opens to the Public at Petroglyph National Monument, NM

Petroglyph National Monument announces the opening of the South Point Day Use Area to the public on May 3, 2024. To celebrate the opening, park rangers will provide guided hikes, activities, and information about the area on-site from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm on Friday, May 3 and Saturday, May 4.
South Point Day Use Area and trailhead accesses the Mesa Prieta area of the Monument, which is the southernmost extent of the volcanic escarpment. The area is home to approximately 200 petroglyphs, a network of walking and hiking trails, and historic roads. The South Point Day Use Area currently provides a parking lot (open 8:30 am to 5:00 pm daily), vault toilets, and trailhead. Construction will continue at this location over the next several months to add signage, bicycle racks, trash cans, a shade ramada, and benches. There is no water on site. Visitors should always remain on designated trails to protect the irreplaceable resources in this sacred landscape.
Schedule of events at South Point Day Use Area:
Friday, May 3 and Saturday, May 4:
10:00 -11:00 am and 11:00 am – 12:00 pm, Ranger-guided hikes along a historic road and the volcanic escarpment for petroglyph-viewing. Binoculars are helpful. Approximately 1 mile in length.
10:00 am – 1:00 pm, Rangers will be on site to provide information about the area, and host special activities, including Junior and Senior Ranger activities, and B.A.R.K. ranger activities for your dog!
How to get there:
From Unser boulevard, head west on Tierra Pintada boulevard. Take a right (heading north) on Mirehaven Parkway. Immediately north of the Tres Volcanes Community Collaborative School is a turn off to the left (west). Go through the gates and take this road down to the South Point parking lot and trailhead. There are no entrance or parking fees at Petroglyph National Monument.