Grand Canyon, AZ- Residents and visitors to the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park over the last week and a half have reduced their water consumption, resulting in the ability of the park to refill water storage tanks to sustainable levels. As a result of water conservation, the park is modifying Level 3 water restrictions to allow park concessioners to begin dishwashing at selected dining establishments.

Restaurants and cafeterias operated by Delaware North Companies (DNC) and Xanterra South Rim LLC, can begin phasing out the use of disposable paper products immediately. The park will continue to monitor water levels in storage tanks to ensure they remain at sustainable levels and may modify water restrictions in the future to address water sustainability.

Visitors and residents are reminded that other Level 3 water restrictions remain in place, including the temporary closure of Camper Services (showers, laundry, and RV dump/fill station). Sinks in public restrooms remain turned off and hand sanitizer is provided for use. Visitors and residents should continue to be mindful of their water use by turning off water when brushing teeth or shaving, collecting water in buckets while waiting for the shower to heat up, washing only full loads of dishes or laundry, selectively flushing toilets, and reporting wasteful water use and leaks. Residents are also reminded to use non-potable water for plants and lawns and to not fill large-capacity water tanks in the park.

The park is anticipating extremely high visitation over the Easter weekend. Visitors are encouraged to arrive early, pack their patience, and be mindful of their water consumption while in the park.

Drinking water is available at the following inner canyon locations: Phantom Ranch and Indian Garden. Hikers in the backcountry should plan to carry all their water or methods to treat water. Visit https://www.nps.gov/grca/planyourvisit/hike-tips.htm for more hiking information.

Source: NPS