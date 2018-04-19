The spring season has begun at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area and Rainbow Bridge National Monument, and free park entrance this Saturday makes it a great time to visit. Many land and water based activities are available. All National Park Service sites that charge an entrance fee will provide free entrance on Saturday, April 21, the first day of National Park Week. The April 21 fee waiver includes entrance fees only. Other fees such as boating permits, camping, tours, concession and fees collected by third parties are not included.

For those camping within one quarter-mile of Lake Powell’s shoreline, please follow “Lake Powell Pure” practices by properly disposing of human and pet waste. Visitors are encouraged to know and follow guidelines for desert and boating safety. Life threatening dangers to avoid include heat stress, swimming at marinas, flash floods, cliff jumping and carbon monoxide. More safety information is available here.

Quagga mussels have been confirmed both above and below the dam. All boaters and fishermen are reminded to clean, drain, and dry their boats and all equipment after contact with infested waters. Specific information about applicable state laws is available for Utah and Arizona.

Rainbow Bridge National Monument was established before the NPS in 1910 and Glen Canyon National Recreation Area joined the family in 1972. While Lake Powell is one of the largest man-made lakes in North America, it is only 13 percent of Glen Canyon National Recreation Area. The recreation area stretches for hundreds of miles from Lees Ferry in Arizona to the Orange Cliffs of southern Utah, encompassing scenic vistas, geologic wonders, proposed wilderness areas, and a vast panorama of human history.

