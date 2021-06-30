Stage 2 Fire Restrictions Begin June 30 at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area will implement Stage 2 Fire Restrictions on June 30, 2021 and they will be in effect until further notice. Due to hot, dry conditions, the following is prohibited: all wood-burning and charcoal fire use and setting, building, maintaining, attending or using open fire of any kind. Devices fueled by petroleum or LPG products are allowed in all locations. Smoking is prohibited, except in an enclosed vehicle.

Discharge or use any kind of fireworks or other pyrotechnic devices is prohibited at all times on all federal public lands.

Weather conditions are becoming increasingly hot and dry and fire danger is increasing daily. Visitors should use extra caution recreating on public lands when fire danger is increased.

Fire restrictions are due to increasing fire danger and the need to prevent human-caused wildfires during potentially dangerous fire conditions, to promote public health and safety and to protect resources. Firefighter and public safety remain the highest priority during wildfire season. To learn more about fire restrictions on other public lands in Arizona and Utah, please visit http://wildlandfire.az.govand www.utahfireinfo.gov. For more information about wildfires across the country, visit inciweb.nwcg.org.

The park wishes everyone a safe and enjoyable visit.

Source: NPS