California State Parks Issues Full, Partial Closures of Park Units Due to Ongoing Wildfires

California’s Oldest State Park, Big Basin Redwoods, Extensively Damaged
SACRAMENTO, Calif.— California State Parks issued full or partial closures today for more than two dozen parks due to the ongoing wildfires burning across much of the state. Camping reservation holders impacted by the wildfires are being contacted with cancellation information. Some parks remain partially open but with limited services.
One of the closures includes California’s oldest state park, Big Basin Redwoods State Park (SP), which on Tuesday sustained extensive damage from the CZU August Lightning Complex Fires in Santa Cruz County and is closed until further notice. The fire damaged the park’s headquarters, historic core and campgrounds. All campers, day-use visitors and State Parks staff at Little Basin and Big Basin were evacuated.
The public is advised to avoid the following parks and any other areas that are closed during this time:
CZU August Lightning Complex Fires
Fully Closed
Año Nuevo SP
Big Basin Redwoods SP (including Rancho Del Oso)
Butano SP
Castle Rock SP
Henry Cowell Redwoods SP
Portola Redwoods SP
Beach Fire
Partially Closed
Mono Lake Tufa State Natural Reserve (SNR) – portions of south side closed including South Tufa and Navy Beach (U.S. Forest Service).
Deer Zone Fire
Fully Closed
Carnegie State Vehicular Recreation Area
Mount Diablo SP
Dolan Fire
Fully Closed
Andrew Molera SP
Garrapata SP
Julia Pfeiffer Burns SP
John Little SNR
Limekiln SP
Pfeiffer Big Sur SP
Point Lobos SNR
Point Sur SHP
Jones Fire
Fully Closed
Empire Mine State Historic Park (SHP)
Malakoff Diggins SHP
South Yuba River SP
LNU Lightning Complex Fires
Fully Closed
Armstrong Redwoods SNR
Austin Creek State Recreation Area
Fort Ross SHP
SCU Lightning Complex Fires
Fully Closed
Henry W. Coe SP
Woodward Fire
Fully Closed
Tomales Bay SP
Partially Closed
Mount Tamalpais SP– upper mountain and campgrounds closed, day-use is strongly discouraged.
Due to the active nature of the wildfires, the public is advised to always check ahead, as conditions may evolve rapidly. State Parks peace officers are patrolling the evacuated parks and assisting in mutual aid.
California State Parks is supporting the communities impacted by the wildfires and assisting CAL FIRE and local law enforcement agencies.
For the latest information on state park units affected, please visit www.parks.ca.gov/Incidents. For the latest information on the wildfires, please visit https://www.fire.ca.gov/incidents/.
Source: California State Parks