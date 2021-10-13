Stateline Auxiliary Ramp Open to All Boats October 1 at Glen Canyon

UPDATE: October 8, 2021 – Boaters are advised that construction activities to extend the Stateline Auxiliary Ramp will begin on Monday, October 11, 2021. Please adhere to all construction signage and guidance. The ramp will be extended in one-half increments with two lanes remaining open to the launch and retrieval of vessels. No full closures of the ramp are anticipated while extension activities are underway. However, delays may occur due to temporary lane closures. This phase of the ramp extension is expected to be complete by October 30, 2021. Subsequent extensions will take place as water levels allow. The National Park Service and its partner, Aramark, are grateful for your patience and cooperation. For real-time updates on all Lake Powell launch ramps, please continue to visit https://www.nps.gov/glca/learn/changing-lake-levels.htm

Source: NPS