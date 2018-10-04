An extended closure is expected to repair the road. The alternate routes to get around the closure will add about 190 miles to a motorist’s trip. Those routes are Interstate 40, State route 87, State Route 264 and US 160.

Motorists should avoid taking local roads, as they may be unpaved or affected by flooding.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT. When a freeway closure or other major traffic event occurs, our free app available at ADOTAlerts.com will send critical information directly to app users in affected areas – where possible, in advance of alternate routes.

Source: ADOT