Twentynine Palms, CA, February 8, 2019

The Mojave Desert is a land of many mysteries: lost mines, strange animals, weird craft in the skies, missing tourists, even our own desert sasquatch (Yucca Man). Join us on February 8 for an evening of weird folklore from Desert Oracle editor, publisher and radio host Ken Layne.

Ken Layne is the publisher of Desert Oracle, the field guide to the mysterious desert, and host of its companion radio show broadcast locally on Fridays at 10 p.m. on KCDZ 107.7 FM. (The radio show is also available as a popular podcast via iTunes.) Layne has presented his strange tales of our desert lands at the Palm Desert Art Museum, Hi-Desert Nature Museum, Outpost Joshua Tree, Hi-Desert Cultural Center, and at his monthly campfire talks at the Ace Hotel & Swim Club in Palm Springs. Popular with desert lovers around the world, Desert Oracle has been featured in the Los Angeles Times, San Francisco Chronicle, LA Weekly, Palm Springs Life, New Times Phoenix, Nevada Public Radio’s Desert Companion, High Country News, and other regional and national publications.

Sponsored by the Desert Institute at Joshua Tree National Park and the Twentynine Palms Historical Society, this lecture is held at the Old Schoolhouse Museum, 6760 National Park Drive, Twentynine Palms, on Friday, February 8 at 7 pm. This lecture is open to the public and costs $5 per person at the door. Optional dinner with speaker at 5 pm at the 29 Palms Inn, reservations are limited and attendees are responsible for their own meal. If interested in dinner please RSVP to at 760-367-5539 before Wednesday, February 6.

Source: Desert Institute