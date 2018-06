Stuff.co.nz reported May 27th that “A Kiwi who drank her own urine to survive three days stranded and wounded in the desert says it tastes like bad, flat beer.

“Claire Nelson, 36, was found with a shattered pelvis in Joshua Tree National Park by US Park Rangers four days after she fell and broke her pelvis on Tuesday.

“‘Nobody could hear me scream. I would have died by the weekend. I cannot believe I am alive,’ Nelson tweeted from hospital after the ordeal.”

How to Survive in the Desert