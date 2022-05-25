Summer is Coming! Plan Ahead with Arizona State Parks and Trails

PHOENIX – Summer is coming, and Arizona State Parks and Trails wants you to be prepared to make the best memories! Here are the top adventures to plan for, starting now or during summer vacation.

Ten lake or river parks to keep you cool! Check out one of these amazing watery destinations for boating, fishing, and floating fun to cool off and explore more of the state. Plus, you can book a campsite or a comfy (air-conditioned) camping cabin so you can stay the whole weekend! Northern parks to help you escape to cooler weather and try new things. Check out the trails, events, and adventures you can choose at the seven parks in north-central Arizona. Set up a home base and explore the parks nearby, or book a week in a campsite or cabin. Spend some time underground at Kartchner Caverns State Park! This amazing park has stunning caves to explore, plus hiking trails, campsites, and air-conditioned cabins. Don’t overlook the wildlife and birds you can see here, either. Reserve your tour today, then take your adventure below ground!

With more opportunities to swim, hike, fish, boat, camp, stay in a cabin, or just relax in the great outdoors, Arizona State Parks has a summer adventure waiting for everyone. Plan your trip now by visiting AZState Parks.com/Find-A-Park. Check the online calendar of events to find activities for the whole family.

For information about all 35 Arizona State Parks and Natural Areas, the Trails and Off-Highway Vehicle Programs and State Historic Preservation Office call 1-877-MY-PARKS or visit AZStateParks.com.

