COOLIDGE, AZ – Join us for sunset and experience the wonder of Casa Grande Ruins National Monument after hours. A short program will begin at 5:00 pm then time will be allowed until 7:00 pm for photography, self-guided exploration, and questions. On January 15, official sunset time is at 5:41 pm.

More than 70,000 visitors have come to see the Casa Grande Ruins in the past year, but the monument closes daily at 5:00 pm. This opportunity allows visitors to see the monument in a different light. The public is invited to experience dusk in the desert and to see the ruins as the sun sets behind them. On January 15, the gates will be opened until 5:00 pm to allow visitors who want to attend this special sunset experience. Dress for the weather and bring a flashlight and a camera.

Those who want to attend this event must be in the gate before 5:00 pm at the Casa Grande Ruins National Monument located at 1100 W Ruins Drive, Coolidge AZ, 85128.

Casa Grande Ruins National Monument protects the multi-story Great House and the ruins of other ancient structures built by the people of the Sonoran Desert over 800 years ago. The monument is open daily from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm except for Thanksgiving, Christmas and Independence Day. Directions and additional information are available on the monument’s website, http://www.nps.gov/cagr, you may call (520) 723-3172, or follow us on Facebook by searching for Casa Grande Ruins National Monument.

Source: NPS