Tassi Ranch Hazardous Tree Removal

ST GEORGE, UT: Hazardous tree removal work will be completed at the historic Tassi Ranch at Grand Canyon-Parashant National Monument December 6-12. Visitors are asked to use extreme caution and to avoid the house and parking lot areas. The ranch can be best viewed during the project from the NPS1213 road just south of the wash. The cottonwood trees, many of which are 80+ years old, have become a safety hazard. After a thorough review, the National Park Service has determined that removal of the trees is necessary to ensure visitor safety and to protect the historic ranch.

Cottonwoods may spontaneously drop large branches throughout their 40-125 year lifespan, and can fall over without warning as they age. Falling branches pose a safety risk to the public and could cause catastrophic damage to fragile historic structures. Cottonwood saplings will be planted in front of the ranch house and replaced as needed in the future. The goal is to preserve both the historic ranch and its row of cottonwood trees, just as it once was during the late 1930s and 1940s.

“The buildings at Tassi Ranch are some of the best examples of early 20th century historic structures on the monument,” said Grand Canyon-Parashant Superintendent Brenda Todd. “We look forward to watching the new cottonwoods grow quickly and once again provide shade to visitors as they explore the ranch. Tassi is a peaceful place to stop for a moment and ponder how people once made a living in this extreme environment.”

Visitors who planned to visit the Tassi Ranch area during this project are encouraged to check out the “Plan Your Visit” section of the monument website at nps.gov/para for additional areas of the monument to discover and explore.

Grand Canyon-Parashant National Monument is remote and lacks cell service. Roads are unpaved and rough. A 4×4 vehicle equipped with tires designed for rocky and sandy terrain, a map, and adequate supplies are all critical to a safer visit.

Contact Public Affairs at (435) 773-0178 for more information about this project or visit https://parkplanning.nps.gov/projectHome.cfm?projectId=79750

Source: NPS