Teaching every pet new tricks at Zion National Park

SPRINGDALE, Utah – Whether you have two legs or four, Zion National Park is a great destination, and the National Park Service is here to help you protect and enjoy it! That’s why we want you to B.A.R.K. in the park!

B.A.R.K. stands for:

B ag your pet’s waste.

ag your pet’s waste. A lways leash your pet

lways leash your pet R espect wildlife

espect wildlife Know where you can go

This year, for the first time ever, you can take the B.A.R.K. Ranger Oath at the Zion Canyon or Kolob Canyons Visitor Centers and receive a B.A.R.K. Ranger Sticker. By preparing to take the oath and pledging to keep the B.A.R.K. Ranger Code, you and your pet will learn where to go and how to protect Zion National Park.



Where to go and what to do

You can bring your pet anywhere you can drive, into campgrounds, and to take a walk on the Pa’rus Trail. When your pet is in the park, use a six-foot or shorter leash to protect them from hazards like cactus or harmful algae and limit disturbance of native desert plants and wildlife. Picking up pet waste is especially important in dry areas because the waste can affect native plants and animals, spread invasive plants, and will not break down on its own.



No one likes that kind of hot dog

Especially in the summer, heat can stress pets at Zion. To keep you and your pet happy and healthy you should:

Never leave a pet in a car with closed or narrowly cracked windows.

Be mindful of paws on potentially hot pavement.

Bring plenty of water for you and for your pet.



Learn more and engage with others about pets in Zion National Park

Share images of your furry friends being good B.A.R.K. Rangers and connect with other pets and people with #BARKRanger and #Zion on social media.

Source: NPS