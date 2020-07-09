Temporary Closure of Jumbo Rocks Campground Due to Bee Activity

Beginning Thursday, July 9th at noon, effective until Friday, July 24th, Jumbo Rocks Campground will be temporarily closed due to bee activity. Campsites and picnic areas in the campground will be closed during these dates.

Other campgrounds and services are currently not affected by this closure. Please use caution when recreating in the greater Jumbo Rocks area.

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch from Saturday, July 11, through Monday, July 13. Avoid outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day.

Source: NPS