Temporary Closure of Odell Road in Joshua Tree National Park

November 15, 2021 – For three days, Tuesday, November 16; Thursday, November 18; and, Monday, November 22, 2021, Joshua Tree National Park managers will close a section of Odell Road north of Queen Valley Road for visitor and staff safety. This temporary closure will allow the park to continue to repair damage to vegetation and soils caused by unauthorized pull-outs along this road.

The closure will begin at 7:00 AM and go through 5:00 PM. Authorized pull-outs are located every half-mile along the road and are not part of this project.

Access to Queen Valley and Big Horn Pass roads will be unaffected.

Source: NPS