JOSHUA TREE NATIONAL PARK, Twentynine Palms, California – The park superintendent, under the authority of Title 36 C.F.R., section 1.5(a)(1), has issued a closure order to all public entry and public use activities for the areas described as Towers of Uncertainty, approximately 4 km or 2.5 miles south on Geology Tour Road, as well as the climbing area described as Patagonia Pile. This area is approximately 300 meters NW of Hidden Valley Campground and includes Wall of Biblical Fallacies, The Head and Labor Dome. Bouldering areas include Iron Door Cave, Voices, Tidal Wave, Tilt-O-Meter, Dino’s Egg and Chuckwalla Boulders.

The closure is due to the presence of a pair of nesting Red-tailed Hawks (Buteo jamaicensis), and Prairie Falcons (Falco mexicanus), in close proximity to a number of climbing routes in both areas. This is designated an emergency situation for the protection of natural resources. The closure will remain in effect until the birds have fledged and the nest has been abandoned.

Advertisement

Source: NPS