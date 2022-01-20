Temporary Closure of Wetlands Trail for Lower Wash Improvements Project

Lake Mead National Recreation Area – the Wetlands Trail. NPS Photo.

BOULDER CITY, Nev. – Lake Mead National Recreation Area is advising visitors that the Wetlands Trail parking lot and restrooms will be temporarily closed beginning approximately January 19, 2022. The temporary closure could be up to three months in duration as a contractor for the Southern Nevada Water Authority (SNWA) begins to construct a temporary access road along the north bank of the lower wash for access to perform geotechnical work for the proposed location of a new wash stabilization weir. Two crossovers to the south bank are also planned.

The SNWA is working cooperatively within Lake Mead National Recreation Area to construct up to six new weirs in the lower wash downstream of Northshore Road. Also known as grade control structures, weirs in the Las Vegas Wash control erosion, improve water quality of the water in the wash before it reaches Lake Mead, and improve the overall environmental health of the wash.

During construction, the parking lot will be used for equipment storage and a working area for the contractor. Visitors will see heavy construction equipment parked in this secured area, riprap storage and occasional water trucks controlling dust. Caution signage will be posted near the entrance of the Wetlands Trail parking lot alerting park visitors that the area is closed.

No delays are anticipated along Lakeshore Road, Northshore Road or at the entrance station due to this temporary closure. For more information about the SNWA improvements to the Las Vegas lower wash, please call Robin Rockey, SNWA Public Information, at 702-204-9632.

Source: NPS