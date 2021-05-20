Temporary Launch Ramp Closures and Lane Reductions at Hemenway Harbor and Temple Bar mid-May through June

BOULDER CITY, Nev. – The Lake Mead National Recreation Area is advising visitors to expect reduced lanes and temporary closures at Hemenway Harbor and Temple Bar boat launch ramps beginning as early as May 20. The temporary closures and reduced lanes could be several weeks in duration as the National Park Service (NPS) installs and repositions pipe mats to extend boat ramps due to lower water levels.

Launch ramps on Lake Mohave are not expected to be affected through 2021. Boaters can continue to access Lake Mead via Callville Bay and Echo Bay. Lake Mohave launch ramp access is available at Cottonwood Cove, Katherine Landing, and Willow Beach.

Hemenway Harbor Launch Ramp

Beginning May 20, Hemenway Harbor will have one launch lane available on pipe mat. The NPS recommends that boats over 25 feet consider launching at other locations. Boulder Harbor can be temporarily used for lake access while Hemenway Harbor’s launch ramp is unavailable. Visitors should check conditions frequently as Boulder Harbor is anticipated to close mid-June for several months as water levels decline. The latest information can be found at: Lake Mead National Recreation Area (U.S. National Park Service).

A temporary closure is anticipated at Hemenway Harbor on May 22 for 2-3 weeks while the NPS installs additional pipe mat to restore lake access.

Temple Bar Launch Ramp

Beginning the week of May 23, Temple Bar will have one launch lane on pipe mat available. The NPS expects the one launch lane will remain open through Memorial Day weekend and recommends boats over 25 feet consider launching at other locations.

The NPS is working closely with the Bureau of Reclamation (BOR) in responding to lower water levels at Lake Mead and receives updated water elevation projections weekly. Projections may change weekly resulting in rapid changes to launch ramp availability and temporary closures. Boaters are urged check the park’s website for the status of their intended launch destinations before heading to the lake.

Projected water levels are provided on the 15th of each month by the BOR and are available at https://www.usbr.gov/lc/region/g4000/24mo.pdf..

Aside from impacting boat launch ramps, beaches may be muddy as water recedes. Visitors are encouraged to be flexible in their recreation destination and planned activities. The NPS will share additional information as soon as it becomes available on the park website and social media platforms.

Source: NPS