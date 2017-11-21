SPRINGDALE, UT – Holidays are always busy at Zion National Park. However, this Thanksgiving holiday weekend may be especially hard due to the road construction on State Route 9 in Springdale, just outside Zion’s main entrance. One-way traffic and flaggers are being used to help vehicles negotiate the construction. Visitors should expect to be stopped up to 25 minutes. Due to the construction, many of the road side parking spaces will no longer be accessible, and in-town shuttle service will not be running. Parking inside the Park usually fills up by 10 a.m. on most days during busy weekends, so visitors are encouraged to arrive early or later in the afternoon. Please park in designated parking spaces only.

Those who have made arrangements to eat Thanksgiving dinner at the Zion Lodge, and are on the reservation list, can get their red pass upon entrance to the Park, from the fee station rangers. Please remember to add travel time to the Park, due to road construction delays.

The Zion Canyon shuttle service will be operating from the Visitor Center beginning Thursday, November 23, 2017, through Saturday November 25, 2017. The first shuttle will leave the Visitor Center at 7:00 a.m. running every 8 minutes. The last shuttle bus will leave the Temple of Sinawava (stop 9), at 6:44 p.m. The Zion Human History Museum will open at 10:00 a.m. daily and close at 5:00 p.m. The Visitor Center and the Zion Forever Project bookstore will open at 8:00 a.m. daily and close at 5 p.m.

