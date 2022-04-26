The National Park Service to host ranger-led hikes April 29 to May 1, 2022

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif – National Park Service rangers will be leading hikes in the Santa Monica Mountains on April 29 through May 1, 2022, as part of the City Nature Challenge.

During the hikes, participants will be encouraged to contribute to community science by taking photos of wildlife or plants in Los Angeles County using their smartphones. They will then upload their findings to a free phone app called iNaturalist.

The friendly competition is a four-day bioblitz that pits cities around the world against each other. Cities compete to see who can gather the most observations of nature, find the most species and engage the most people. Last year, participants recorded over one million wildlife observations from around the world.

Ranger-led hikes will be held on the following days:

Paramount Ranch on Friday, April 29 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

King Gillette Ranch on Saturday, April 30 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Paramount Ranch on Saturday, April 30, from 4 to 6 p.m.

Rocky Oaks on Sunday, May 1, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Paramount Ranch on Sunday, May 1, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

For more information, please call the Santa Monica Mountains Visitor Center at 805-370-2301.

Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area (SMMNRA) is the largest urban national park in the country, encompassing more than 150,000 acres of mountains and coastline in Ventura and Los Angeles counties. A unit of the National Park Service, it comprises a seamless network of local, state, and federal parks interwoven with private lands and communities. As one of only five Mediterranean ecosystems in the world, SMMNRA preserves the rich biological diversity of more than 450 animal species and 26 distinct plant communities. For more information, visit nps.gov/samo.

Source: NPS