The Windows Section of Arches National Park will close at 7:00 p.m. Sunday, July 30 for up to five weeks for construction. During that time, the road will be closed at the intersection of the main park road and the Windows Section road. The area will be closed to all use. Visitors will not be able to get to Double or Turret arches nor to the North or South windows.

Construction work is scheduled to begin on the Balanced Rock parking lot in early August, but the exact date has not yet been determined. Partial and/or full closure of the area may be necessary to ensure visitor and worker safety.

Devils Garden Campground remains closed through November 30, 2017.

The park’s visitor center hours are 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and park rangers are presenting nightly evening programs there at 7:00 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Evening program topic information can be obtained at the visitor center.

A reminder: Sunday through Thursday visitors must arrive at the park before 6:30 p.m. Visitors arriving after 6:30 p.m. on those days will not be able to travel past the visitor center.

All vehicles must be out of the closure area no later than 7:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday nights.

The park reopens at 7:00 a.m. Monday through Friday, and is open weekends from 7:00 a.m. Friday until 7:00 p.m. Sunday during this road construction project.

The park will be open with no road construction work on the following holiday weekends as well:

Pioneer Day: 7:00 a.m. Friday, July 21 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 25

Labor Day: 7:00 a.m. Friday, September 1 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 5

Utah Education Association : 7:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 18 to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, October 22

Other areas of Arches National Park will be closed for up to four weeks once work begins in each of those areas. The park will reopen roads and trails once area construction work is completed. Given the many variables that can impact road projects of this type and scope, work dates are subject to change.

Road work is resurfacing, restoring, and rehabilitating approximately 23 miles of roads and pullouts in Arches National Park along the entrance road (from US Highway 191 to the visitor center), main park road, the campground road, and other spur roads and loops. Road work is scheduled to last through November.

Limited daytime road closures may still occur even with nighttime work. Construction crews will use pilot cars and flaggers to control traffic during the day. When partial daytime road closures are in effect, crews will limit traffic delays to 30 minutes or less per work zone.

While construction crews will make every effort to minimize disruption to visitor daytime travel and activities during this project, visitors should expect frequent delays and closures.

The park will post road construction updates on its official website at as they become available. However, construction work schedules are subject to change.

